Abstract

This study investigates intra-regional connectivity and regional hemispheric asymmetry under two vigilance states: alertness and vigilance decrement. The vigilance states were induced on nine healthy subjects while performing 30 min incongruent Stroop color-word task (I-SCWT). We measured brain activity using Electroencephalography (EEG) signals with 64-channels. We quantified the regional network connectivity using the phase-locking value (PLV) with graph theory analysis (GTA) and Support Vector Machines (SVM).



RESULTS showed that the vigilance decrement state was associated with impaired information processing within the frontal and central regions in delta and theta frequency bands. Meanwhile, the hemispheric asymmetry results showed that the laterality shifted to the right-temporal in delta, right-central, parietal, and left frontal in theta, right-frontal and left-central, temporal and parietal in alpha, and right-parietal and left temporal in beta frequency bands. These findings represent the first demonstration of intra-regional connectivity and hemispheric asymmetry changes as a function of cognitive vigilance states. The overall results showed that vigilance decrement is region and frequency band-specific. Our SVM model achieved the highest classification accuracy of 99.73% in differentiating between the two vigilance states based on the frontal and central connectivity networks measures.

