Agrawal AK, Gowda M, Achary U, Gowda GS, Harbishettar V. Indian J. Psychol. Med. 2021; 43(Suppl 5): S53-S59.

(Copyright © 2021, Indian Psychiatric Society, South Zone, Publisher Medknow Publications)

10.1177/02537176211030979

34732955

PMC8543604

Wandering behavior is one of the most important and challenging management aspects in persons with dementia. Wandering behavior in people with dementia (PwD) is associated with an increased risk of falls, injuries, and fractures, as well as going missing or being lost from a facility. This causes increased distress in caregivers at home and in healthcare facilities. The approach to the comprehensive evaluation of the risk assessment, prevention, and treatment needs more strengthening and effective measures as the prevalence of wandering remains high in the community. Both the caregiver and clinicians need a clear understanding and responsibility of ethical and legal issues while managing and restraining the PwD. Ethical and legal issues especially in the light of the new Indian Mental Healthcare Act of 2017, related to confinement by family members in their homes by family caregivers, seclusion, physical or chemical restraints, other pharmacological and behavioral treatment, highlighting their effectiveness as well as adverse consequences are discussed. This article attempts to address an approach in managing wandering behavior in PwD in light of MHCA, 2017.


en

dementia; management; ethical issue; risk-factors; Wandering

