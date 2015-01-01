Abstract

AIMS: To measure registered nurses', registered midwives, nursing and midwifery students' current levels of knowledge, attitude and practices related to intimate partner violence.



BACKGROUND: Nurses and midwives whether registered or students need to be confident and competent in identifying and responding to intimate partner violence.



DESIGN: A cross-sectional survey METHODS: Data were collected through online surveys using the Physician Readiness to Manage Intimate Partner Violence Survey. Descriptive and inferential statistics were used to analyse the data.



RESULTS: Nursing and midwifery students were less knowledgeable and prepared than nurses and midwives. Midwives had more positive attitudes compared with nurses towards women experiencing intimate partner violence.



CONCLUSIONS: Heath care institutions, and regulatory bodies should provide resources and support to nursing and midwifery professionals. Personal experiences of domestic abuse and professional experience of supporting victims of domestic abuse/intimate partner violence affected practitioner's abilities to identify and manage intimate partner violence. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: Nurse and midwifery managers can ensure that clinical and organizational policies and protocols are revisited and updated regularly, and that interdisciplinary collaboration are promoted and emphasized for prompt identification and management of intimate partner violence.

Language: en