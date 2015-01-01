Abstract

Depression, non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), and suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STB) often emerge during adolescence. Despite considerable overlap in clinical presentation, risk factors, and implicated neurobiology, there is also evidence for divergence in terms of precursors, correlates, and outcomes. The complex interrelationships amongst these three clinical domains require considering both shared and divergent patterns of risk for depression, NSSI, and STB; a clearer understanding of these developmental trajectories will be needed to guide optimization and tailoring of early interventions.

