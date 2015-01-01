SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Başgöze Z, Wiglesworth A, Carosella KA, Klimes-Dougan B, Cullen KR. J. Psychiatr. Brain Sci. 2021; 6(5): e20210018.

(Copyright © 2021, Hapres)

10.20900/jpbs.20210018

34734122

PMC8562706

Depression, non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), and suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STB) often emerge during adolescence. Despite considerable overlap in clinical presentation, risk factors, and implicated neurobiology, there is also evidence for divergence in terms of precursors, correlates, and outcomes. The complex interrelationships amongst these three clinical domains require considering both shared and divergent patterns of risk for depression, NSSI, and STB; a clearer understanding of these developmental trajectories will be needed to guide optimization and tailoring of early interventions.


depression; non-suicidal self injury; suicidal thoughts and behaviors

