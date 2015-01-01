|
Citation
|
Bednarski P, Piekarska K. Ortop. Traumatol. Rehabil. 2021; 23(5): 349-360.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Medsport Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34734560
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The hip joint is one of the most important joints in the human body. Although its multiaxial movements account for many benefits, they also render the hip one of the most hard-working joints. Injuries to the hip joint and thigh often occur as a result of a fall. According to epidemiologic data, such falls are most frequent in the elderly, particularly in osteoporosis sufferers. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The "Services" component of the Statistics API version 1.0 provided by the National Health Fund (NHF) was used in order to evaluate the number of hospitalizations due to hip joint and thigh injuries. Information on the number of patients was obtained in a number of stages. The first stage involved determination of hip and thigh injuries as the main diagnosis. Then, the billing products which made possible settlement for hospitalization of patients with the selected diagnoses were chosen. The last stage consisted in the extraction of relevant medical data sets from the "Services" component of the NHF Sta-tistics API, which made possible this analysis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
injuries; epidemiology; hip joint