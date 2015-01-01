|
Citation
|
Kim KW, Lim JS, Yang CM, Jang SH, Lee SY. Psychiatry Investig. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Neuropsychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34732031
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: There are growing interests on suicide risk screening in clinical settings and classifying high-risk groups of suicide with suicidal ideation is crucial for a more effective suicide preventive intervention. Previous statistical techniques were limited because they tried to predict suicide risk using a simple algorithm. Machine learning differs from the traditional statistical techniques in that it generates the most optimal algorithm from various predictors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Machine learning; Child and adolescent psychiatry; Personality Assessment Inventory-Adolescent