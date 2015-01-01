SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kim KW, Lim JS, Yang CM, Jang SH, Lee SY. Psychiatry Investig. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Korean Neuropsychiatric Association)

10.30773/pi.2021.0191

34732031

OBJECTIVE: There are growing interests on suicide risk screening in clinical settings and classifying high-risk groups of suicide with suicidal ideation is crucial for a more effective suicide preventive intervention. Previous statistical techniques were limited because they tried to predict suicide risk using a simple algorithm. Machine learning differs from the traditional statistical techniques in that it generates the most optimal algorithm from various predictors.

METHODS: We aim to analyze the Personality Assessment Inventory (PAI) profiles of child and adolescent patients who received outpatient psychiatric care using machine learning techniques, such as logistic regression (LR), random forest (RF), artificial neural network (ANN), support vector machine (SVM), and extreme gradient boosting (XGB), to develop and validate a classification model for individuals with high suicide risk.

RESULTS: We developed prediction models using seven relevant features calculated by Boruta algorithm and subsequently tested all models using the testing dataset. The area under the ROC curve of these models were above 0.9 and the RF model exhibited the best performance.

CONCLUSION: Suicide must be assessed based on multiple aspects, and although Personality Assessment Inventory for Adolescent assess an array of domains, further research is needed for predicting high suicide risk groups.


Language: en

Suicide; Machine learning; Child and adolescent psychiatry; Personality Assessment Inventory-Adolescent

