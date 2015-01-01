Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore the beliefs, attitudes, and perspectives of community resilience in St. Kitts and Nevis.



DESIGN: Qualitative Interpretive Phenomenological Analysis using the EnRiCH Community Resilience Framework for High-Risk Populations (EnRiCH Framework) to identify factors that enhance or create barriers to community resilience to disasters in St. Kitts and Nevis. SAMPLE: Twenty-one key informants and 23 community informants provided insight into the history of disasters.



RESULTS: Unique strengths and barriers that significantly influenced this high-risk population's adaptive capacity were identified. A discrepancy between the way disaster preparedness was perceived by government officials and the local population was noted. Cultural factors promoted connectedness and communication and created barriers to empowerment and collaboration. Innovative strategies were suggested that could enhance upstream leadership, downstream management, and resource management during disasters.



CONCLUSIONS: Island communities represent a unique opportunity to examine risk reduction and vulnerability within the context of community and societal characteristics. This research addresses a significant gap in the literature on interventions that utilize a strengths-based approach to building adaptive capacity and resilience to disasters among at-risk populations. The EnRiCH Framework can be used to develop an approach to strengthen adaptive capacity and improve resilience to disasters.

Language: en