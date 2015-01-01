SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

de Oliveira FS, da Silva CC, Pinheiro TS, Yokoi LM, Dos Santos PD, Tanaka H, Simões PW. Stud. Health Technol. Inform. 2021; 285: 239-244.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, IOS Press)

DOI

10.3233/SHTI210606

PMID

34734880

Abstract

Mobile Health has been increasingly present in healthcare due to the wide availability of applications for smartphones, however, robust assessment methods must be considered, seeking to provide evidence for clinical practice and mHealth solutions. This research presents the assessment of applications aimed at detecting and preventing falls for the elderly, available for Android and IOS, through the Mobile App Rating Scale. Based on the results presented, it can be concluded that the fall detection and prevention applications for the elderly available for Android and IOS showed good quality after rigorous evaluation.


Language: en

Keywords

Prevention; Falls; Assessment; Digital Health; IoT; Mobile Health

