Abstract

Now and in the coming years a new European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) is being deployed on a larger scale. In the system level chosen in the Netherlands (Level 2) lineside signals will disappear and the train driver will receive all information needed for safe and efficient train operation through an interface inside the train cab. Furthermore, procedures, driving skills and communication will alter. Many train drivers will thus need to be trained in driving with ERTMS. Train operating companies (TOC) have to decide on efficient and effective strategies to organise this extensive training volume and to reassure that drivers become and remain proficient after training when roll-out of ERTMS may not have been fully completed. In this paper the central questions to be answered are: How many hours/duties does a driver have to do during a certain period of time on an ERTMS track section to become proficient with ERTMS (learning period), and to stay proficient (retaining period)? The approach taken is unique for rail industry (to the authors' knowledge) and is based on big data analyses. In this study, we were able to study the collective performance of train drivers, by big data analysis while at the same time maintaining privacy through pseudonymisation of the train driver database and their individual performances, characteristics and other potential privacy sensitive data. Databases containing detailed information on all planned and accomplished train service times/positions of the last three years (2015-2017) of a large TOC were combined with personal data from HR databases (age, experience, ERTMS training history, job assessment results, etcetera). From the data, delays caused by rolling stock and train operating related issues were identified. The amount and duration of these delays were correlated with the personal data to test research hypotheses. Again, at the same time we maintained privacy of the individuals' personal data. Although the research has some limitations due to the small amount of existing ERTMS lines, and associated rolling stock, the results show some clear correlations. Thus, quantifiable directions to the minimum amount of ERTMS driving per 3 months during the first year and in the years after are presented. The results are now being translated into models for training and rostering related to the phase of ERTMS roll-out.

