|
Citation
|
Cao J, Gallis JA, Ali M, Lillie M, Abubakr-Bibilazu S, Adam H, McEwan E, Awoonor-Williams JK, Hembling J, Baumgartner JN. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e2010.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34736452
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUNDS: Diverse intervention efforts are implemented to address intimate partner violence (IPV) against women. Via a syndemics theory lens and emerging empirical evidence, mental health interventions demonstrate promise to partially ameliorate IPV. However, the mechanisms of change underlying many IPV interventions are not well understood. These gaps impede our efforts to strengthen or integrate effective components into the current mental health resources, especially in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). This study aims to examine the impact of a maternal mental health intervention called Integrated Mothers and Babies Course & Early Childhood Development (iMBC/ECD) on IPV and whether social support and/or couple communication mediates the intervention effects among women in rural, Northern Ghana.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Intervention; Women; Domestic violence; Africa south of the Sahara; Gender-based violence; Low- and middle-income countries; Mediation