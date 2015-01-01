Abstract

In this review, we provide an overview of the current research and treatment of all types of traumatic brain injury (TBI) before illustrating the need for improved care specific to mild TBI patients. Contemporary issues pertaining to acute care of mild TBI including prognostication, neurosurgical intervention, repeat radiographic imaging, reversal of antiplatelet and anticoagulation medications, and cost savings initiatives are reviewed. Lastly, the effect of COVID-19 on TBI is addressed.

