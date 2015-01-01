SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Krueger EM, DiGiorgio AM, Jagid J, Cordeiro JG, Farhat H. Cureus 2021; 13(10): e18434.

(Copyright © 2021, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.18434

34737902

PMC8559421

In this review, we provide an overview of the current research and treatment of all types of traumatic brain injury (TBI) before illustrating the need for improved care specific to mild TBI patients. Contemporary issues pertaining to acute care of mild TBI including prognostication, neurosurgical intervention, repeat radiographic imaging, reversal of antiplatelet and anticoagulation medications, and cost savings initiatives are reviewed. Lastly, the effect of COVID-19 on TBI is addressed.


prognosis; concussion; covid-19; hemorrhage; mild traumatic brain injury

