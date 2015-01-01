|
Welner M, Burgess A, O'Malley KY. Forensic Sci. Int. 2021; 329: e111057.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34739916
OBJECTIVE: Fetal abduction by maternal evisceration (FAMAE) cases are statistically rare but warrant closer scrutiny as planned homicides. This study reports lessons regarding abductor modus operandi, motivation, intent, planning, and the dynamics in the attack to inform public safety.
Atypical homicide; FAMAE; Female criminology; Female offenders; Fetal abduction by maternal evisceration; Fetal kidnapping; Modus operandi