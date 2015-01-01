Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Fetal abduction by maternal evisceration (FAMAE) cases are statistically rare but warrant closer scrutiny as planned homicides. This study reports lessons regarding abductor modus operandi, motivation, intent, planning, and the dynamics in the attack to inform public safety.



METHODS: The fifteen FAMAE cases reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from 1987 to 2011 were reviewed. Court documents for the cases were retrieved, and investigators and attorneys were called to verify information where necessary.



RESULTS: All abductors were female, between 19 and 40 years of age. Seven stages of the structure of the crime were identified: targeting and making contact with a pregnant woman, securing weapons, determining the location, subduing the mother, securing the newborn, disposing of the victim mother's body, and informing others that they birthed a child.



CONCLUSION: The case histories analyzed demonstrate how FAMAE perpetrators target an unsuspecting pregnant woman, and entrap and murder her in the service of fetal kidnapping. Awareness of FAMAE promotes public safety from those who would do anything to claim they have borne a child.

