Abstract

BACKGROUND: The ability to perceive disturbances to ongoing locomotion (e.g., slips and trips) may play an important role in walking balance control. However, how well young adults can perceive such disturbances is unknown. RESEARCH QUESTION: The purpose of this study was to identify the perception threshold in young adults to subtle slip-like locomotor disturbances.



METHODS: Subjects (n = 12) walked on a split-belt treadmill performing a perturbation discrimination task at their preferred walking speed while randomly experiencing locomotor balance disturbances every 8-12 strides. Balance disturbances were imposed through a short-duration decrease in velocity of a single treadmill belt triggered at heel-strike. The treadmill belt returned to the subject's preferred walking speed during the subsequent swing phase. Locomotor disturbances were given with eight different velocity changes ranging from 0 to 0.4 m/s and were randomized and repeated 5 times. Subjects were prompted to respond when asked if they perceived each disturbance. Using a psychophysical approach, we determined the perception thresholds of slip-like locomotor disturbances (i.e., just noticeable difference). The perturbation discrimination task was repeated with subjects performing a secondary cognitive distraction (counting backward by threes).



RESULTS: Subjects perceived small locomotor disturbances during both normal walking (dominant: 0.07 ± 0.03 m/s, non-dominant: 0.08 ± 0.03 m/s) and while performing the secondary cognitive task (dominant: 0.08 ± 0.01 m/s, non-dominant: 0.09 ± 0.02 m/s). There was no significant difference between legs (p = 0.466), with the addition of the cognitive task (p = 0.08), or interaction between leg and task (p = 0.994). SIGNIFICANCE: The ability to perceive subtle slip-like locomotor disturbances was maintained even when performing a cognitively distracting task, suggesting that young adults can perceive very small locomotor disturbances.

Language: en