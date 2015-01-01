|
Martins-Moreira GM, Durante AS. Int. Arch. Otorhinolaryngol. 2021; 25(4): e517-e521.
34737822
Introduction Good hearing in pilots, including central auditory skills, is critical for flight safety and the prevention of aircraft accidents. Pure tone audiometry alone may not be enough to assess hearing in the members of this population who, in addition to high noise levels, routinely face speech recognition tasks in non-ideal conditions.
Language: en
brainstem auditory evoked potentials; cochlear nerve; electrophysiology; hearing; speech perception