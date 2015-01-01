Abstract

• The interest in disaster nursing has increased during the last 10 years.



• Most studies have focused on preparedness, training, or competence.



• Few studies have reported on management, interventions, health outcomes, or ethical issues.



• The perspectives of disaster victims should be explored to a greater extent.



All over the world, disasters cause significant suffering, injuries, and health problems. Every year, nurses are involved in disaster preparedness, disaster response, and recovery mitigation, playing a vital role in disaster management and in helping the individuals affected by disasters [1], [2]. The Covid-19 pandemic has shown the world the enormous importance of qualified and dedicated nurses who are prepared to care for individuals, families, and the community in exceptional circumstances. However, besides the pandemic, during the first six months of 2020, more than 100 other disasters occurred, affecting 50 million people [3].



Disaster nursing has been said to be “doing the most, for the least, by the fewest” [4]. The International Council of Nursing (ICN) has defined eight domains of disaster nursing competencies: preparation and planning, communication, incident management systems, safety and security, assessment, intervention, recovery, and law and ethics [2], showing that disaster nursing consists of a broad scope of knowledge, skills, and scientific interests. In addition, responding to a disaster is a highly challenging experience that affects nurses both professionally and personally [5]. Despite the long history and prevalence of disasters and the large number of affected people and health professionals involved in disaster management, the evidence base for disaster health knowledge in general is quite weak [6]. To change this, nurses are encouraged to contribute to building a robust and scientifically based foundation of knowledge around disaster nursing [2]. One important step towards an increased evidence base is to describe the current scientific interests, trends, gaps, and limitations in the available research. Scoping reviews can be used to respond to such interests by mapping the existing research in a given field in terms of its nature, content, and volume [7]. This scoping review aimed to investigate the nature, content, and trends of original disaster nursing research in the last 10 years.





