Abstract

Previous studies have highlighted ecosystem-based management (EBM) related pro-environmental behaviors. EBM is based on the engagement of local communities in disaster-affected areas. However, few studies have explored the association between residents' health conditions and their perceptions of and capacities for EBM in post-disaster community development. Residents' health and psychological well-being is essential to maintaining their EBM-related motivations. Thus, this article investigated whether the awareness of personal health and Ecosystem-based disaster risk reduction (Eco-DRR) can be reflected in pro-environmental behaviors in the health belief model (HBM) in post-disaster contexts. As part of a case study in a disaster-affected rural community in Japan's Miyagi prefecture, a survey was conducted and the hypotheses were tested using a structural equation model (SEM). The Great East Japan Earthquakes and Tsunami in 2011 affected the study site, in the Maehama community, the Camellia Forest Project was initiated following this disaster as part of the ecosystem-based adaptation (EbA) and ecosystem-based disaster risk reduction (Eco-DRR) initiatives for post-disaster development. The empirical results confirmed the indirect influence of Eco-DRR factors and health perceptions on pro-environmental behaviors. In particular, the analysis showed that among HBM's perceived factors, perceived benefits of health promotion, Eco-DRR perceptions, social cohesion were positively associated with residents' ordinary green management. It also showed that green self-efficacy positively affected ordinary green management. Mowing/weeding experience was a significant representative cue to action and had a positive effect on residents' green management. Thus, this article shows that practicing a healthy lifestyle through green management, integrating Eco-DRR development benefits the sustainability and environmental health of resilient communities.

Language: en