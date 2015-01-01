SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Darshini JK, Afsar M, Vandana VP, Shukla D, Rajeswaran J. J. Neurosci. Rural Pract. 2021; 12(4): 666-672.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Medknow Publications)

DOI

10.1055/s-0041-1734008

PMID

34737500

PMCID

PMC8559081

Abstract

OBJECTIVEs  Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is associated with deficits in cognition, language, and communication along with physical and psychosocial consequences. This study aimed at evaluating the association between cognition, language, and communication in a cohort of patients with TBI in southern India using standardized language specific assessment tools.

MATERIALS AND METHODS  The present correlational study included 30 patients with TBI of any severity, that is, mild, moderate, and severe within the postinjury period of 6 to 36 months. Comprehensive evaluation of cognition, language, and communication was done using National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences Neuropsychology Battery, Indian adapted versions of Western Aphasia Battery and La Trobe Communication Questionnaire (LCQ) respectively. Data Analysis  Measures of descriptive statistics, that is, mean, median, percentages, and frequencies, were used. Raw scores, that is, aphasia quotient (AQ), and subdomain scores for LCQ, that is, LCQ-quality, quantity, relation, manner, and cognition, were calculated. Composite scores for the three neuropsychological domains, that is, attention and processing speed, executive function, learning and memory, were evaluated. Partial correlation was computed for identifying the association between the three variables by controlling for age, education, duration, and severity of injury.

RESULTS  A significant correlation was found between AQ and measures of attention and executive functioning and all measures of LCQ except LCQ-manner. Further, a significant correlation was found between executive functioning and LCQ-total, LCQ-quantity, and LCQ cognition. No correlation was found between measures of attention and memory with communication.

CONCLUSION  A good language and executive functioning are associated with better communication abilities in patients with TBI thus emphasizing on the importance of a multidisciplinary team for the management of cognitive-communication impairments following a TBI.


Language: en

Keywords

traumatic brain injury; cognition; communication; executive functioning; language

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print