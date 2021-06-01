Abstract

BACKGROUND: Motor vehicle collisions (MVCs) are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality. However, there is limited evidence examining the effects seatbelt use has on MVC-related injuries and outcomes in patients with rib fractures. We aim to assess how seatbelt use affects associated injuries and outcomes in adult MVC patients with ≥2 rib fractures.



METHODS: This retrospective study utilized the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Trauma Quality Programs (TQP) Participant Use File (PUF) Database. Drivers/passengers who sustained ≥2 rib fractures following an MVC and had an AIS ≤2 for extra-thoracic body regions were analyzed. Patients were then subdivided by presence of flail chest into two cohorts, which were subdivided according to injury severity score (ISS) and seatbelt use. Logistic and linear regression was used to assess the impact of seatbelt use on outcomes.



RESULTS: Among both low and intermediate ISS classifications, restrained patients in the non-flail chest cohort had decreased incidence of pneumothorax, pulmonary contusion, and liver injury (P < 0.001). After adjusting for confounders, restrained patients (versus unrestrained) had decreased odds of pneumothorax (aOR = 0.91, P = <0.001) and acute respiratory distress syndrome (aOR=0.65, P = 0.02), while having increased odds of splenic laceration (aOR = 1.18, P = 0.003) (intermediate ISS group). Compared to unrestrained patients, restrained non-flail chest patients had a significantly decreased hospital length of stay (LOS) and intensive care unit LOS (P < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Seatbelt use may be protective against serious injuries in patients with ≥2 rib fractures, resulting in improved outcomes. Education programs should be developed to bolster seatbelt compliance.

Language: en