Ueda Y, Matsushita T, Shibata Y, Takiguchi K, Ono K, Kida A, Ono R, Nagai K, Araki D, Hoshino Y, Matsumoto T, Niikura T, Sakai Y, Kuroda R. Knee 2021; 33: 282-289.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.knee.2021.10.013

34739959

BACKGROUND: Few studies have examined patient satisfaction with playing pre-injury sports after anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction. The purpose of this study was to investigate patient satisfaction with playing pre-injury sport and identify factors associated with satisfaction.

METHODS: A total of 97 patients underwent unilateral ACL reconstruction using a hamstring autograft and returned to pre-injury sports 1 year after surgery. Patient satisfaction with playing pre-injury sport was assessed by a visual analog scale (VAS) and an ordinal four-grade scale. Problems related to the operated knee were also assessed. Knee muscle strength, single leg hop distance, knee laxity, subjective knee pain, and fear of movement/reinjury using Tampa Scale for Kinesiophobia-11 (TSK-11) were measured. Multivariate linear regression analysis was performed to determine the factors associated with patient satisfaction with playing pre-injury sport 1 year after surgery.

RESULTS: The average VAS score for patient satisfaction with playing pre-injury sports 1 year after surgery was 77.8 ± 20.2. Of the 97 patients, 87 patients (89.7%) answered "satisfied" or "mostly satisfied", whereas 51 patients (52.6%) had one or more problems. Multivariate linear regression analysis identified that the TSK-11 score was associated with patient satisfaction with playing a pre-injury sport 1 year after surgery.

CONCLUSION: Most of the patients who returned to pre-injury sports were satisfied with their outcomes. In contrast, approximately half of the patients had one or more problems after returning to play pre-injury sports. In particular, fear of movement/reinjury was significantly associated with patient satisfaction with playing pre-injury sport 1 year after surgery.


ACL reconstruction; Fear of movement/re-injury; Patient satisfaction; Return to sport

