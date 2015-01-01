Abstract

Among the somatic and medical consequences of the pandemic linked to COVID-19, the increase in the rate of domestic violence and child abuse is one of the most serious and significant encountered in pediatrics. Indeed, if the reporting rate of ill-treatment of minors was abnormally low during the confinement of March-May 2020, the reopening of schools and psycho-social intervention teams in the spring made it possible to highlight a significant increase in the number of worrying clinical situations. In some cases that meet strict hospitalization criteria, the social services call on specialized teams to take care of child victims of abuse. The purpose of this article is to describe and analyze the child abuse situations handled by the multidisciplinary team Cellule Maltraitance in the Pediatric Department of the CHU Liège between May and November 2020. We will also briefly describe the work and the multi¬disciplinary intervention of the Cellule Maltraitance.



Parmi les consequences somatiques et médicales de la pandémie liée à la COVID-19, l'augmentation du taux de violences intrafamiliales et de maltraitance infantile est l'une des plus graves et significatives rencontrées en pédiatrie. En effet, si le taux de signalement de mauvais traitements envers mineurs fut anormalement bas lors du confinement de mars à mai 2020, la réouverture des milieux scolaires et des équipes d'intervention psycho-sociale au printemps a permis de mettre en lumière une élévation importante du nombre de situations cliniques inquiétantes. Dans certains cas répondant à des critères stricts d'hospitalisation, les services protectionnels tels le Service de l'Aide à la Jeunesse (SAJ) et le Service de Protection Judiciaire (SPJ) font appel à des équipes hospitalières spécialisées afin de prendre en charge les enfants victimes de maltraitance. Cet article a pour objet de décrire et analyser les situations de maltraitance infantile prises en charge par l'équipe pluridisciplinaire Cellule Maltraitance du service de Pédiatrie du Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Liège entre mai et novembre 2020. Nous décrirons éga¬lement brièvement le travail et l'intervention pluridisciplinaire de la Cellule Maltraitance.

Language: fr