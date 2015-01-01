|
Citation
Oakey-Frost DN, Harris JA, May AM, Bryan ABO, Tucker RP, Bryan CJ. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
34738655
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The relationship between post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STB) has been extensively studied but explanatory mechanisms remain inconclusive. Entrapment is one variable that evinces a mechanistic relationship with PTSD and STB. The current study examined the indirect effect of PTSD screen on suicide ideation (SI), planning, and likelihood of future suicide attempt through internal (IE) and external entrapment (EE), moderated by levels of fearlessness about death (FAD).
Language: en
Keywords
suicide; entrapment; fearlessness about death; internalizing symptoms; post-traumatic stress disorder