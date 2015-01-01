SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Żubrycka A, Kwaśnica A, Haczkiewicz M, Sipa K, Rudnicki K, Skrzypek S, Poltorak L. Talanta 2022; 237: e122904.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.talanta.2021.122904

34736717

In this work, we have focused on the profiling of 5647 street samples covering marijuana, common and new recreational illicit drugs. All samples were analyzed using gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) technique. In total we have identified 53 illicit drugs with Δ-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), amphetamine, N-ethylhexedrone, 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine (MDMA), 4-chloromethcathinone (4-CMC), α-pyrrolidinoisohexaphenone (α-PHiP), cocaine, and 4-chloroethcathinone (4-CEC) being most commonly found and making 38.5, 17.8, 15.5, 8.0, 3.5, 2.7, 2.1, and 2.0% of the total studied pool, respectively. Except for methadone, all analyzed street samples were spiked with at least one cutting agent. Caffeine was the most frequently found adulterating addition present in around 33% (excluding marijuana) of the analyzed samples. Other identified cutting agents make an impressive group of more than 160 compounds. Finally, we have tabulated, illustrated, and discussed presented data in a view of smart and portable sensors development.


Sensors; Cocaine; Amphetamine; GC-MS; Heroin; Narcotics

