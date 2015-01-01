|
Suomi A, Bolton A, Pasalich D. Trauma Violence Abuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
34736361
BACKGROUND: Birth parents of children in the statutory child protection system have disproportionally high rates of trauma exposure and mental health problems, however, little is known about the extent to which this population display symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) or Complex PTSD. This study provides a systematic review and meta-analysis of the PTSD rates in parent samples involved in the child protection services.
Language: en
trauma; post-traumatic stress disorder; birth parents; child protection; prevalence