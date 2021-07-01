SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Empey A, Garcia A, Bell S. Acad. Pediatr. 2021; 21(8S): S134-S139.

(Copyright © 2021, Academic Pediatric Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.acap.2021.07.026

34740420

One in three American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) children live in poverty. This rate is higher in some reservation communities. The alarming rates of physical, mental, and social health inequities (eg, poverty) experienced by AI/AN children are symptoms of genocide, a legacy of inhumane Federal Indian policy, and ongoing structural violence. The chronically underfunded Indian Health Service (IHS) is just one example where AI/AN children are not universally guaranteed equitable health care or opportunity to thrive. Poverty is highly predictive of educational achievement, employment opportunities, violence, and ultimately health outcomes. COVID-19 has not only exacerbated physical and mental health inequities experienced by AI/AN communities, but has also intensified the economic consequences of inequity. Thus, it is vital to advocate for programs and policies that are evidence based, incorporate cultural ways of knowing, and dismantle structurally racist policies.


Language: en

poverty; American Indian/Alaska Native; child health

