Abstract

BACKGROUND: An airway-associated fire in an operating room can have devastating consequences for patients. Breathing circuit warmers (BCWs) are widely used to provide heated and humidified anesthetic gases and eventually prevent hypothermia during general anesthesia. Herein, we describe a case of a BCW-related airway fire. CASE PRESENTATION: In this case, an electrical short within a BCW wire caused a fire inside the circuit. Simultaneously, the fire was extinguished, ventilation was stopped, and the endotracheal tube was disconnected from the BCW. The patient was exposed to the fire for less than 10 s, resulting in burns to the trachea and bronchi. Immediately after airway burn, bronchoscopy showed no edema or narrowing except for soot in the trachea and both main bronchus. After the inhalation burn event, prophylactic antibiotics, bronchodilator, mucolytics nebulizer, and corticosteroid nebulizer were started. On bronchoscopy 3 days after the inhalation burn, mucosal erythematous edema was observed and the inflammatory reaction worsened. The inflammatory reaction showed aggravation for up to 2 weeks, and then gradually recovered, and the epithelium and mucous membrane of the upper respiratory tract returned to normal after 4 weeks. Eventually, the patient recovered without long-term complications and was successfully discharged.



CONCLUSIONS: This is the first report of a fire caused by BCW. We wanted to share our experience of how we responded to an airway-related fire in an OR and treated the patient. It cannot be overemphasized that the electrical medical appliance associated with the airways are fatal to the patient in the event of a fire, so caution should always be exercised.

Language: en