Citation
Semwal T, Milton K, Jepson R, Kelly MP. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e2016.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
34740345
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Twenty miles per hour (20mph) speed limits (equivalent to roughly 30kmh) have become part of public health policies to reduce urban road collisions and casualties, especially in Western countries. Public opinion plays a crucial role in opposition to and acceptance of policies that are advocated for improving public health. Twenty miles per hour speed limit policies were implemented in Edinburgh and Belfast from 2016 to 2018. In this paper, we extract public opinion and sentiments expressed about the new 20mph speed limits in those cities using publicly available Twitter data.
Language: en
Keywords
Policy; Social media; Intervention; Pubklic health; Sentiment analysis; Speed restrictions; Twitter mining