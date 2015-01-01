|
Citation
Chan V, Estrella MJ, Babineau J, Colantonio A. BMJ Open 2021; 11(11): e052942.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
34740933
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Rehabilitation is key to improving outcomes and quality of life after traumatic brain injury (TBI). However, individuals experiencing homelessness are rarely represented in research that informs evidence-based rehabilitation guidelines even though TBI is disproportionately prevalent among this population. This protocol is for a scoping review to explore the extent to which rehabilitation, including the types of rehabilitation interventions, is available to, or used by, individuals who experience homelessness and TBI to inform (1) opportunities to integrate rehabilitation for individuals experiencing homelessness and TBI, (2) considerations for existing clinical and practice guidelines for rehabilitation and (3) recommendations for future research.
Language: en
Keywords
public health; rehabilitation medicine; trauma management