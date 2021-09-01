|
Jester DJ, Peterson LJ, Thomas KS, Dosa DM, Andel R. J. Am. Med. Dir. Assoc. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
34740564
OBJECTIVES: Nursing homes (NHs) are affected by major hurricanes and other natural disasters. To mitigate adverse effects of a major hurricane, NHs often increase their direct-care nurse staffing levels to meet the needs of their residents. However, the quality rating of the NH may affect the resources available to obtain and retain staff. This data brief provides estimates of direct-care nurse staffing levels by quality star rating during Hurricane Irma.
disaster preparedness and response; nurse staffing; Nursing Home Compare