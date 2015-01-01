|
Citation
|
Kyron MJ, Hooke GR, Bryan CJ, Page AC. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34741322
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Identifying the interaction between dispositional and dynamic risk factors is necessary in understanding, predicting, and managing suicide risk. Interpersonal factors have consistently been linked to suicidal ideation over short-term periods. Additionally, distress tolerance may be a relevant dispositional protective factor against stressful events.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicidal ideation; distress tolerance; fluid vulnerability theory of suicide; interpersonal theory of suicide