Abstract

Crude bombs are country-made explosive weapons, usually prepared from locally available materials such as firecrackers or explosives used in mines. These are generally concealed inside the fruits, such as jackfruit, pineapple, and watermelon, to kill wild boars or other animals by poachers in India. Occasionally, crude bombs are remodeled resembling fruit or a ball and placed on the fields, where animals usually raid their crops. Such crude bombs may result in accidental explosions and contribute to the death of unintended targets, including humans. Despite these sporadic incidents reported in media, scientific data are lacking. Here, we report a young child who sustained injuries after an accidental explosion of such a crude bomb. It exploded when the child apparently mistook it for a ball and grasped it firmly while playing with his brother. This case is the first to report the accidental death of a child after the crude bomb's fatal explosion to the best of our knowledge. This report also briefly overviews the emerging menace of crude bombs in India.

