|
Citation
|
Chen L, Feng Y, Chen B, Wang Q, Wei K. J. Neuroengineering Rehabil. 2021; 18(1): e159.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34742292
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: For people with lower-limb amputations, wearing a prosthetic limb helps restore their motor abilities for daily activities. However, the prosthesis's potential benefits are hindered by limited somatosensory feedback from the affected limb and its prosthesis. Previous studies have examined various sensory substitution systems to alleviate this problem; the prominent approach is to convert foot-ground interaction to tactile stimulations. However, positive outcomes for improving their postural stability are still rare. We hypothesized that the sensory substiution system based on surrogated tactile stimulus is capable of improving the standing stability among people with lower-limb amputations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Postural control; Intelligent prosthesis; Lower-limb amputation; Sensory substitution