Madsen EB, Smith-Nielsen J, Egmose I, Lange T, Vaever MS. Scand. J. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Scandinavian Psychological Associations, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
34743339
Adverse childhood experiences can have far-reaching implications for later mental health, including in parenthood. Research suggests that childhood adversity is a risk factor for later parenting stress, yet the underlying mechanisms are only just being uncovered. Uncovering these mechanisms is important to diminish heightened levels of parenting stress and thereby reduce adverse effects of elevated parenting stress on child and parent outcomes. In a cross-sectional study using a sample of mothers of 2-10 month-old infants (N = 367) we first examined depressive symptoms as a mediator, and then, the indirect effect of adult attachment through depressive symptoms between childhood adversity and parenting stress.
Language: en
Adult attachment; childhood adversity; maternal depressive symptoms; parenting stress