Abstract

BACKGROUND: Many prostate cancer survivors are treated with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), but these therapies may increase frailty, worsen physical functioning, and increase fall risk. While exercise may counter functional declines associated with ADT, no studies have tested whether and which type of exercise may reduce falls and frailty. The purpose of this trial is to compare the relative efficacy of strength training versus tai ji quan training against each other and to a stretching control group on falls, frailty, and physical functioning in men expose to ADT for prostate cancer.



METHODS: Prostate cancer survivors treated with ADT (N = 360) who have fallen in the past year or are at risk of a fall based on validated risk factors will be recruited to participate in this single-blind, parallel group, randomized trial. Participants will be randomized to one of three supervised, group training programs: (i) strength training, (ii) tai ji quan training, or (iii) stretching (control), that train 3×/week for 6 months. Outcomes are assessed at baseline, 3 (mid-intervention), 6 (immediately post-intervention), and 12 (follow-up) months. The primary outcome is falls assessed by monthly self-report. Secondary outcomes include the following: frailty (low lean body mass (by bioelectrical impedance analysis), exhaustion (by SF-36 vitality scale), low activity (by CHAMPS physical activity survey), slowness (by 4 m usual walk speed), and weakness (by chair stand time)); objective and subjective measures of physical function will also be collected. Negative binomial regression models will be used to assess differences in falls between groups, while mixed effects modeling will be used to compare the relative efficacy of training group on secondary outcomes.



DISCUSSION: Exercise represents a non-pharmacologic approach to mitigate the problem of falls experienced among men treated with ADT. By engaging in appropriate exercise, men may be able to avoid or delay falls, frailty, and disability associated with their cancer treatment.



FINDINGS of the trial are expected to inform clinical practice about how exercise could be prescribed as part of cancer care for prostate cancer survivors prescribed ADT. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov NCT03741335. Registered on November 18, 2018.

Language: en