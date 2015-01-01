Abstract

Mobility is one of the key factors to consider in order to make cities more efficient, a necessity taking into account the millions of citizens travel on a daily basis to places known or unknown. Road safety, in particular, is of tremendous importance. Pedestrian accidents that cause too much injury or even death are serious problems in cities. In this work, we present a real-time reactive system, the aim of which is to provide the safest route among all possible routes for given source and destination at a particular time period, based on a modeling of the network by a fuzzy graph. Its main advantages over the proposed solutions lie in the robustness to incomplete data modeled as fuzzy information. The system involves the pgRouting opensource library that extends the PostGIS/PostgreSQL geospatial database, to provide geospatial routing functionality. So, we offer a web-location based service allowing pedestrians to enter their destination, then select a route uses an intelligent algorithm, providing them with the safest route possible instead of the fastest route. This service will certainly help save lives and, to a certain extent, reduce pedestrian accidents.

Language: en