Salas-Rodríguez J, Gómez-Jacinto L, Hombrados-Mendieta MI. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2021; 175: e110752.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.paid.2021.110752

Evolutionary psychology considers the human mind to be composed of multiple specific mechanisms with specific adaptive purposes. This evolutionary approach is in line with the domain-specific view of risk-taking behaviors. Based on the theoretical framework of Life History Theory, the present study analyzes the moderating effect of gender and the mediating effect of evolutionary domain-specific risks in young adult Spaniards (432 participants). K-factor, measured through the Mini-K, was used as an indicator of life history strategy (LHS). Evolutionary domain-specific risks were measured through the Evolutionary Domain-Specific Risk Scale and risk-taking behaviors through the Risky Behavior Questionnaire.

RESULTS showed an interaction effect between gender and LHS for rule breaking. Evolutionary domain-specific risks had a mediation effect between LHS and risk-taking behaviors, mainly through mate attraction. These results highlight the different effects of LHS on risk-taking behaviors based on gender and the impact of evolutionary mechanisms. It is, therefore, necessary to consider an evolutionary approach on intervention programs aimed at reducing risk-taking behaviors in young adults.


Evolutionary domain-specific risk; Gender differences; Life History Theory; Risk-taking behavior; Young adults

