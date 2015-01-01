|
Salas-Rodríguez J, Gómez-Jacinto L, Hombrados-Mendieta MI. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2021; 175: e110752.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
Evolutionary psychology considers the human mind to be composed of multiple specific mechanisms with specific adaptive purposes. This evolutionary approach is in line with the domain-specific view of risk-taking behaviors. Based on the theoretical framework of Life History Theory, the present study analyzes the moderating effect of gender and the mediating effect of evolutionary domain-specific risks in young adult Spaniards (432 participants). K-factor, measured through the Mini-K, was used as an indicator of life history strategy (LHS). Evolutionary domain-specific risks were measured through the Evolutionary Domain-Specific Risk Scale and risk-taking behaviors through the Risky Behavior Questionnaire.
Language: en
Evolutionary domain-specific risk; Gender differences; Life History Theory; Risk-taking behavior; Young adults