Abstract

The current study was aimed to examine the underlying mechanisms of how mindfulness impacts romantic relational aggression, from the perspective of relational self-construal and attachment theory. Data was collected from 506 college students who were currently involved in a romantic relationship. Mediation analyses revealed a multiple mediation model: the independently mediating pathways of (a) relational self-construal and (b) adult attachment, and the chain mediating pathway of (c) relational self-construal and adult attachment. Furthermore, the implications of future intervention programs aimed at reducing romantic relational aggression are discussed.

Language: en