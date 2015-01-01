Abstract

Background

Machiavellianism (MACH) has repeatedly been proven to have a significant adverse impact on physical and mental health. Greater insight into the mechanism of this effect obtained using large samples is crucial to further understand the link between MACH and quality of life (QoL). This study explored the potential mechanism underlying the association of MACH and QoL in Chinese adolescents and undergraduates.



Methods

A total of 6258 adolescents (age: 9 to 15) and 1161 young adults (age: 17 to 23) were recruited to complete questionnaires concerning MACH, lifestyle, social support, and QoL.



Results

In both samples, MACH and some of its components negatively affected QoL indirectly through lifestyle. Age, gender and social support moderated the association between MACH and lifestyle in adolescents. Social support moderated the relationship between lifestyle and QoL only in adolescents. In undergraduates, gender moderated only the relationship of MACH and QoL, and social support moderated only the association between MACH and lifestyle.



Conclusion

MACH and QoL showed similar age and gender tendencies in young Chinese students. We powerfully illustrated the deleterious consequences of MACH on QoL and initially uncovered the potential mechanisms. Notably, MACH's distrust dominates the negative impact on QoL, and social support overrides age and gender in affecting the MACH-QoL associations.

