SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Webster RJ, Morrone N, Motyl M, Iyer R. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2021; 173: e110584.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.paid.2020.110584

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

People differ greatly in their beliefs in pure good (BPG) and beliefs in pure evil (BPE), but little is known about how people develop such beliefs. In two studies using nationwide convenience samples (Ns = 384 and 345), we used trait (Big 5; HEXACO) and moral (moral foundations theory; Kohlberg's theory of moral development) theories to uncover potential underpinnings of BPG and BPE. After controlling for demographics and ideology, traits (Agreeableness) and moral foundations (Care/Harm) reliably predicted BPG in both studies. The Big 5 and HEXACO more inconsistently predicted BPE, although lower Openness related to BPE across both studies. Greater endorsement of the Authority/Subversion and Sanctity/Degradation moral foundations uniquely predicted greater BPE across both studies. Further, BPE correlated with (but did not uniquely predict) lower postconventional moral thinking; BPG did not relate to postconventional moral thinking. These results should help researchers formulate more specified developmental pathways for BPE and BPG.


Language: en

Keywords

Belief in pure evil; Belief in pure good; Big 5; HEXACO; Moral foundations; Morality; Traits

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print