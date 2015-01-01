Abstract

The aim of the present study was to analyze the relations of cognitive emotion regulation strategies and perceived social support to depressive symptoms in healthy and hospitalized adolescents. The level of the general tendency to experience anxiety and state anxiety were controlled for as covariates. The participants were healthy adolescents (N = 351, aged 12 to 16) and ones hospitalized in the orthopedic ward (N = 130, aged 12 to 17). We used the following measures: the Cognitive Emotion Regulation Questionnaire, the Children's Depression Inventory, the Multidimensional Scale of Perceived Social Support, and the State-Trait Anxiety Inventory for Children. In the group of hospitalized adolescents the positive relationship between rumination and depressive symptoms was significantly stronger than in the healthy group. There was the indirect effect of perceived social support on depressive symptoms through the positive reappraisal and planning strategies in healthy adolescents. The present study adds to the existing literature by showing differences between healthy and hospitalized adolescents in the associations of emotion regulation strategies and perceived family support with depressive symptoms. The presented results may find application in depression prevention programs for adolescents based on emotion regulation.

Language: en