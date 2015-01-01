SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kiral Ucar G, Özdemir G. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2021; 176: e110785.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.paid.2021.110785

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study aims to determine the process through which social dominance orientation (SDO) tends to increase positive attitudes towards physical wife abuse among men. 211 adult men (aged between 18 and 65 years; Mage = 28.91; SD = 10.50) with different levels of education and various professions (e.g., students, teachers, engineers, doctors, workers, police officers) participated in the study. Measures of attitudes towards physical wife abuse and participants' levels of SDO, justifications and ambivalent sexism were assessed.

RESULTS revealed that, when controlled for age, education and economic level, SDO predicted positive attitudes towards physical wife abuse via both hostile sexism and justifications of physical wife abuse. That is, men who desire male dominance over women support sexist practices by accepting legitimizing myths that justify the inequality and hierarchy. Implications are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

Ambivalent sexism; Hostile sexism; Justification; Social dominance orientation; Wife abuse

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print