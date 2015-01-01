|
Kiral Ucar G, Özdemir G. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2021; 176: e110785.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
This study aims to determine the process through which social dominance orientation (SDO) tends to increase positive attitudes towards physical wife abuse among men. 211 adult men (aged between 18 and 65 years; Mage = 28.91; SD = 10.50) with different levels of education and various professions (e.g., students, teachers, engineers, doctors, workers, police officers) participated in the study. Measures of attitudes towards physical wife abuse and participants' levels of SDO, justifications and ambivalent sexism were assessed.
Ambivalent sexism; Hostile sexism; Justification; Social dominance orientation; Wife abuse