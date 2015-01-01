Abstract

Exposure to traumatic events can lead to various types of emotional distress. Aside from the exposure itself, numerous factors are relevant for the development of emotional distress following a traumatic event. The present study aimed to examine the relationship between the six HEXACO personality traits and PTSD symptoms, stress, and negative affect following traumatic cues. Two hundred and forty-nine participants (N = 249) completed demographic and personality-trait questionnaires. An hour after filling out those questionnaires, the participants watched a 3-minute video clip of a series of terror attacks. After watching the video clip, they filled out PTSD-symptom, perceived-stress, and negative-affect questionnaires. Structural-equation-model analyses showed that PTSD symptoms were positively associated with past trauma, negatively associated with honesty-humility, positively associated with emotionality, and negatively associated with extraversion. Stress was positively associated with emotionality, negatively associated with extraversion, and negatively associated with agreeableness. Negative affect was negatively associated with honesty-humility, positively associated with emotionality, negatively associated with extraversion, and negatively associated with agreeableness. In addition, positive relationships were found between PTSD symptoms and stress, PTSD symptoms and negative affect, and stress and negative affect. This study demonstrates the importance of HEXACO personality traits in coping with numerous aspects of emotional distress following trauma exposure.

Language: en