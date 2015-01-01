Abstract

The aim of the current study was to investigate the predictive role of intolerance to uncertainty, meaning in life, gender, marital status, having a child, chronic illness, living with a relative over the age of 65, having health care worker relative, the presence of someone infected with Covid-19 around, and frequency of hand washing on depression and anxiety throughout Covid-19 pandemic. 426 adults (263 women, 163 men) participated to the study. The range of age was between 18 and 74, with the mean of 37.40. Intolerance to Uncertainty Scale, Meaning in Life Scale, Beck Anxiety Scale, Beck Depression Scale were used to collect data. The results indicated that 13.8% (59) of participants had depression, 7% had moderate, 7.5% severe anxiety.



FINDINGS yielded that meaning in life and intolerance of uncertainty were significant predictors of depression and anxiety. Chronic illness significantly predicted anxiety, the frequency of washing hand significantly predicted depression. It was concluded that the most important variables predicting both depression and anxiety was intolerance to uncertainty and meaning in life.

