Van Doorn G, Teese R, Gill PR. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2021; 179: e110899.
Emerging adulthood is associated with several freedoms and opportunities, but is also a period of increased risk for several physical and mental health conditions. This study assessed the association between adherence to traditional masculine norms at baseline and incident depression and incident depressive symptoms at follow-up in a national sample of Australian emerging adult men (18-29 years). We performed binary logistic regressions based on two waves of data from a national longitudinal survey, Ten to Men: The Australian Longitudinal Study on Male Health. The sample comprised 2170 emerging adult men who completed both the Wave 1 (2013-2014) and Wave 2 (2015-2016) surveys.
Language: en
Depression; Emerging adulthood; Epidemiology; Hegemonic masculinity; Men's mental health