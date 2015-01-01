|
Fu J, Zhao Y, Feng X, Wang Y, Yu Z, Hua L, Wang S, Li J. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2021; 180: e110992.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
Previous studies have indicated that individuals who believe fatalistic determinism are more depressed than other individuals. In this study, by testing the mediating roles of self-control and resilience, we aimed to investigate how fatalistic determinism is linked to depression. One sample of high school students (Study 1, N = 714) and another independent sample of college students (Study 2, N = 1569) in China completed questionnaires about fatalistic determinism, depression, self-control, and resilience. Mediation analyses were conducted with fatalistic determinism as a predictor variable, self-control and resilience as mediators, and depression as an outcome variable. In both studies, we observed a replicable pattern of results. Fatalistic determinism was positively correlated with depression. Self-control and resilience played multiple mediating roles in the association between fatalistic determinism and depression through three mediating pathways: via self-control alone, via resilience alone, and via the effect of self-control on resilience. Together, the total mediation effect accounted for approximately half of the total effect (46.2% in Study 1 and 48.5% in Study 2). In conclusion, fatalistic determinism may increase the risk of developing depression either by simultaneously decreasing self-control and resilience (parallel mediation) or by decreasing resilience via reduced self-control (serial mediation).
Language: en
Depression; Fatalistic determinism; Resilience; Self-control