Abstract

Recent evidence suggests that the relationship between substance use and aggression is more complicated than previously proposed, which may vary by drug type and a combination of physiological, environmental and individual differences. The present, cross-sectional study investigated differences in aggression and its relationship with schizotypal personality traits, negative emotional states (depression, anxiety, and stress) and coping style, in a sample of 104 patients with substance use disorder (SUD) and non-drug using control subjects (n = 57). The SUD group reported higher levels of physical aggression, anger, and hostility than the controls, which were positively correlated with schizotypal traits (i.e., impulsive nonconformity), negative emotional states and emotional coping style. Impulsive nonconformity appeared as the most influential factor in aggression, which is directly related to both physical and verbal aggression, and influenced anger and hostility, through emotional coping and negative emotional states, i.e., depression.

Language: en