SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Miller SS, Peacock NK, Saucier DA. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2021; 182: e111088.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.paid.2021.111088

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

We examined whether individual differences in tendencies to perceive prejudice are related to the (mis)perception of racial discrimination. Participants were presented with either strong or weak evidence of racism in a scenario involving a White police officer shooting a Black man. Lower levels of tendencies to perceive prejudice were related to underperceiving racism when the evidence was strong. However, we found no evidence that higher levels of tendencies to perceive prejudice were related to overperceiving racism when the evidence was weak. These findings suggest believing racial prejudice is uncommon creates more biased perceptions of racism than believing prejudice is pervasive.


Language: en

Keywords

Attributions to prejudice; Perceptions of discrimination

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print