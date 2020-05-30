Abstract

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has impacted young adults across a number of different domains. It is critical to establish the degree to which the COVID-19 pandemic has affected mental health and identify predictors of poor outcomes. Neuroticism and (low) respiratory sinus arrhythmia (RSA) are risk factors of internalizing disorders that might predict increased psychopathology symptoms. The present study included 222 undergraduate students from [name removed] in Long Island, NY. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, participants completed self-report measures of neuroticism and internalizing symptoms and an electrocardiogram. Between April 15th to May 30th, 2020, participants again completed the measure of internalizing symptoms and a questionnaire about COVID-19 experiences. The COVID-19 pandemic was associated with increased distress, fear/obsessions, and (low) positive mood symptoms. There was a Neuroticism x RSA interaction in relation to distress symptoms, such that greater pre-COVID-19 neuroticism was associated with increased distress symptoms, but only in the context of low RSA. These findings suggest the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to increased internalizing symptoms in young adults, and individuals with specific personality and autonomic risk factors may be at heightened risk for developing psychopathology.

Language: en