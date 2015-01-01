|
Citation
|
Sun L, Sima J, Lian T, Wang J, Wu H, Luo Y. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2022; 184: e111231.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Individuals with high trait aggression are highly sensitive to recognize facial expressions. Whether sensitive recognition of facial expressions in individuals with high trait aggression is due to sensitivity in early-stage facial structure coding. The present study aimed to investigate whether there was sensitivity in early-stage facial structure coding and its underlying cognitive neural mechanism in individuals with high trait aggression. 49 individuals (25 participants with high trait aggression) completed an face-object recognition task, during which participants' event-related potentials (ERPs) were recorded.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Facial structure coding; N170; P1; Trait aggression